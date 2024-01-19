Primeau turned aside 31 of 36 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Senators.

Ottawa's final goal was scored into an empty net. Primeau never got comfortable in his crease, falling behind 2-0 before the 12-minute mark of the first period on shots by Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle from nearly the same spot that beat him blocker side. Primeau hasn't picked up a win in nearly a month and remains the No. 3 netminder for Montreal, and through 10 appearances this season he carries a mediocre 3.32 GAA and .900 save percentage.