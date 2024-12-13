Primeau allowed three goals on seven shots in Thursday's 9-2 loss to Pittsburgh.
Primeau hadn't been on the ice since giving up five goals on 29 shots in a 6-3 loss to Boston on Dec. 1. He entered midway through the Penguins six-goal third period. The relief entrance marked the fourth time he's replaced a struggling Sam Montembeault. Primeau owns a 4.70 goals-against average and .836 save percentage through 11 appearances (seven starts).
