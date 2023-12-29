Primeau stopped 26 of 30 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Montreal never led in the game, but Primeau played well enough to keep things close after Carolina has jumped ahead 2-0 in the first period. The 24-year-old netminder has made back-to-back starts after not playing since Dec. 9, but there's little reason to believe he has moved ahead of Sam Montembeault or Jake Allen in the Habs' goalie rotation. On the season, Primeau sports a 4-3-0 record through eight appearances with a 3.30 GAA and an .899 save percentage.