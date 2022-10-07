Primeau stopped 29 of 33 shots in Thursday's 4-3 preseason loss to the Senators.

Primeau allowed a goal 38 seconds into the game when the Canadiens gave up the puck in their own end. He also allowed a goal on a penalty shot. The good news is that Montreal did not allow a power play goal -- Ottawa had five chances -- after surrendering six over the last two preseason games while on the penalty kill. The 23-year-old netminder will be the primary goalie at AHL Laval while Jake Allen and Sam Montembeault hold the fort in the NHL.