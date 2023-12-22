Primeau will defend the visiting crease versus Chicago on Friday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Primeau has not played in the Canadiens' last five games, but he was on top of his game when he faced the Sabres on Dec. 9, stopping 46 shots in a 3-2 overtime win. The Canadiens are going with three goaltenders on their roster -- including Jake Allen and Samuel Montembeault -- and that doesn't allow Primeau to get as much action as he needs. Primeau is 3-3-0 with a 3.40 GAA and .902 save percentage. The Blackhawks are averaging 2.35 goals per game, 31st in the league.