Watch Now:

Primeau will guard the road goal Sunday versus Seattle.

Primeau is coming off a 23-save effort in a 5-2 loss to Calgary on March 16. He has posted a 6-7-2 record this season with a 2.97 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 16 appearances. The Kraken sit 29th in the league with 2.62 goals per contest this campaign.

More News