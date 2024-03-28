Primeau will guard the home cage versus the Flyers on Thursday.
Primeau has made just 17 appearances this season, in part due to the club's decision to carry three netminders for more of the year. With Jake Allen in New Jersey, the 24-year-old Primeau has seen an increase in starts, though he remains the No. 2 option behind Sam Montembeault.
