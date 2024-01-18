Primeau will get the visiting start versus Ottawa on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Primeau will garner his second start in the last 10 games as the Canadiens are going with three goaltenders -- Samuel Montembeault and Jake Allen are the others -- at this time. Primeau was sharp versus the Flyers on Jan. 10, stopping 37 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss. Primeau is 4-4-1 with a 3.13 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 2023-24. The Senators are averaging 33.1 shots on goal per game, eighth in the league.