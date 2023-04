Primeau will be recalled from AHL Laval to start Tuesday's home game against Detroit.

Primeau made 24 saves last Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to Philadelphia prior to being returned to the minors. This will be his third NHL appearance of the 2022-23 campaign. In 20 career contests with the Canadiens, Primeau has a 3-11-2 record with a 4.05 GAA and an .876 save percentage.