Primeau was promoted to the active roster ahead of Saturday's game versus the Jets, per CBS Sports.
Primeau served as Jake Allen's backup in the 5-0 loss to the Jets. The 21-year-old Primeau has just two NHL appearances under his belt, so it would likely take drastic circumstances for him to enter a game, even with Carey Price (upper body) out.
