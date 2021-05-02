Primeau made 21 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa on Saturday.
It's just his second start this season and he's 1-1. Carey Price remains out with a concussion and Jake Allen had played in 12 of the previous 14 games. Allen hasn't been especially strong and the Habs need to solidify their hold on a postseason berth. If he can pull off some wins, Primeau will have some late-season value.
More News
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Facing Senators•
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Downed in season debut•
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Starting against Flames•
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Recalled on emergency basis•
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Back to taxi squad•
-
Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Joins active roster•