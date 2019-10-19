Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Wins second straight

Primeau stopped 32 of 34 shots and picked up the win in AHL Laval's 3-2 win over Providence on Friday.

Primeau won his second straight start, improving to 2-1, and has a stellar .943 save percentage and 1.68 goals-against average over three games. The 20-year-old backstop has been sharing the net with Charlie Lindgren, but Primeau is considered the one to watch as the next backup to Carey Price.