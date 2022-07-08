Guindon was selected 127th overall by the Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

The former 10th overall selection in the 2020 OHL Draft, Guindon was one of Owen Sound's best offensive players in his first full CHL campaign. He finished the year with 30 goals, 59 points, and a plus-11 rating in 68 games. The appeal surrounding Guindon is his speed. He's fast enough and shifty enough to carry the puck around and through opposing defenders to create scoring chances. Guindon lacks ideal size at 5-foot-10, and it appears he's going to have to fill a top-six role to make it as a professional, so he will have to continue to pile up the points as he climbs the ladder in the Montreal system.