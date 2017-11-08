Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Back in lineup Tuesday
Hudon (upper body) is in the lineup against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Hudon only had to sit out one game before he could return to his bottom-six role. The 23-year-old winger has compiled two goals and three assists, while firing 39 shots on goal this season. However, he is averaging just 13:20 per night, making it tough to slot him into fantasy lineups in most formats.
