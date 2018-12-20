Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Back in lineup Wednesday
Hudon was in the active lineup Wednesday after being a healthy scratch the previous nine games. He finished with one shot on net over 9:26 of ice time.
As is his wont, coach Claude Julien tinkered with the lineup following a bad loss -- 4-0 to Boston on Monday. Hudon replaced Matthew Peca on the fourth line while Victor Mete replaced Brett Kulak on the blue line. Players that have sat out nine games usually bring a lot more than Wednesday's middling stat line, so Hudon may not be back for good. With Joel Armia (knee) nearing a return, ice time for guys like Hudon and Peca will be further squeezed.
