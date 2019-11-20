Hudon had one shot, two hits and one blocked shot over 10:06 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Hudon was summoned back to the NHL after injuries to Jonathan Drouin (wrist) and Paul Byron (knee) required surgery. He skated on the fourth line with Nate Thompson and Nick Cousins. Both Drouin (eight weeks) and Byron (four weeks) will miss significant time, so there is an opportunity for Hudon, who played himself out of a regular role with the Habs last season.