Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Back to minors
Hudon was reassigned to AHL Laval after Saturday's game versus the Devils, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca
Hudon skated only 7:55 with two hits and a shot on goal during Saturday's game. He was in the lineup due to Paul Byron being sidelined by a lower-body injury. Hudon will remain near the top of the list for callups when the Canadiens are in need of a forward.
