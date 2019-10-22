Hudon is skating on the top line at AHL Laval, Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette reports. He has two goals, an assist and is minus-2 over seven games.

The 25-year-old Hudon is on a line with prospect Ryan Poehling and AHL veteran Alex Belzile. Rocket head coach Joel Bouchard is encouraging the offensive-minded forward to play with his instincts and not overthink the game. "He needs to have a style of play that will make him think less and be more engaged in the play," Bouchard explained. "He's really good when he's decisive." Hudon made a mark for himself in 2017-18 when he appeared in 27 games for Montreal (10 goals, 20 assists) but dropped off to 32 games and didn't dress for the final 22 games. Canadiens head coach Claude Julien cited Hudon's need to play the entire sheet of ice and not just in the offensive zone. His NHL experience puts him on the shortlist of potential callups should injuries hit forwards at the parent club, but he needs to impress Bouchard. "I don't think Charles is far, but he has work to do. That's why he's here with us," Bouchard said. "The quicker a player recognizes that, the quicker he tries to be himself ... with improving things. Now it's for Charles to step up and do it."