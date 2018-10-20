Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Could be healthy scratch Saturday
Hudon did not skate on any of the four lines at Friday's practice, suggesting he could be a healthy scratch Saturday in Ottawa, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Hudon, who has points in each of the last two games, has been on the fourth line through the first six games, but at Friday's practice that unit was comprised of Nicolas Deslauriers at left wing, Andrew Shaw at center and Matthew Peca at right wing. Coach Claude Julien said his active roster for Saturday has not yet been determined, so we'll wait for official word on Hudon's status. Julien cancelled Saturday's morning skate, so we'll likely learn his active roster later in the afternoon when he's scheduled to meet with the media at 4:30 PM.
