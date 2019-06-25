Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Declines qualifying offer
Hudon has turned down the qualifying offer he received from the Canadiens, Chantal Machabee of RDS reports.
Hudon only appeared in 32 games last season after logging 72 contests with the Canadiens in 2016-17, so he's likely hoping that declining Montreal's qualifying offer will lead to an offer sheet from another team and a change of scenery. The 2012 fifth-round pick's outlook for the upcoming campaign should become clearer in the coming weeks.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Facing uncertain future•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Extra forward at practice•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Makes third straight start•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Picks up assist in win•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Practices on power play•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Practices on third line•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...