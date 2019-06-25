Hudon has turned down the qualifying offer he received from the Canadiens, Chantal Machabee of RDS reports.

Hudon only appeared in 32 games last season after logging 72 contests with the Canadiens in 2016-17, so he's likely hoping that declining Montreal's qualifying offer will lead to an offer sheet from another team and a change of scenery. The 2012 fifth-round pick's outlook for the upcoming campaign should become clearer in the coming weeks.