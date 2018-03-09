Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Doing better, status for Saturday unclear
Coach Claude Julien relayed Friday that Hudon (hand) is doing better, but that a decision on his status for Saturday's contest against the Lightning won't come until game day.
Hudon has missed four straight tilts because of his hand issue, though it appears he's making significant progress toward a return. The 23-year-old winger hasn't disappointed in his first full season at the NHL level, collecting 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) over 60 contests. While it's not a total that will stand out in many fantasy leagues, his extra playing time, presence on the power play and willingness to play physically (102 hits) could push him on to the fantasy radar in some formats.
