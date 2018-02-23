Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Earns first star
Hudon had an assist, three shots on net, one hit, two blocked shots and a two-minute minor penalty in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
It was a night of modest production, but it was enough to earn Hudon the game's No. 1 star. Perhaps the star was bestowed for the veteran poise he exhibited on a 3-on-1 break, when Hudon showed patience and perfectly fed Jeff Petry, who had pinched in from the right wing to score the game-winning goal. The 23-year-old Hudon has a three-game point streak and should be front-and-center over the final two months of the season as the organization pivots to next season and allots ice time to its younger players.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Snaps slump in Saturday's loss•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Lone score in loss Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Provides three points•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Gets time at center•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Promoted to second line Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Picks up assist Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...