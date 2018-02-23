Hudon had an assist, three shots on net, one hit, two blocked shots and a two-minute minor penalty in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

It was a night of modest production, but it was enough to earn Hudon the game's No. 1 star. Perhaps the star was bestowed for the veteran poise he exhibited on a 3-on-1 break, when Hudon showed patience and perfectly fed Jeff Petry, who had pinched in from the right wing to score the game-winning goal. The 23-year-old Hudon has a three-game point streak and should be front-and-center over the final two months of the season as the organization pivots to next season and allots ice time to its younger players.

