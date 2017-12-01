Hudon scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over Detroit. He added a two-minute penalty, one hit and one blocked shot over 14:57 of ice time.

Hudon banged home a third rebound to register his first goal in 14 games and was on the ice for two even-strength goals to earn himself the third star. Skating on a line with Montreal's best offensive player to date, Brendan Gallagher (12 goals), the hard-working Hudon could provide some sneaky fantasy help.