Hudon (undisclosed) is in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against Detroit.

Hudon briefly left Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Senators after blocking a shot in the third period, but he returned to the ice without missing a shift, so he was never in serious danger of missing Thursday's contest. The 23-year-old winger, who's notched two goals and nine points in 25 games this campaign, is expected to skate with Daniel Carr and Brendan Gallagher on Montreal's third line against the Red Wings.