Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Expected to play Thursday
Hudon (undisclosed) is in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against Detroit.
Hudon briefly left Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Senators after blocking a shot in the third period, but he returned to the ice without missing a shift, so he was never in serious danger of missing Thursday's contest. The 23-year-old winger, who's notched two goals and nine points in 25 games this campaign, is expected to skate with Daniel Carr and Brendan Gallagher on Montreal's third line against the Red Wings.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Plays through injury•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Shot leader Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Picks up assist Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Status coming down to warmups•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Will not play Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...