Hudon scored two goals -- one on the power play -- and added an assist during Monday's 8-3 win over Ottawa.

The 23-year-old forward had recorded just a single assist through 11 contests entering Monday, so the offensive outburst was certainly unexpected. As a result, it's probably wise not to overreact to this showing in most fantasy setups. Still, Hudon's been a solid scorer in the AHL (74 goals and 159 points over 198 games), so there is some offensive upside.