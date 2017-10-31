Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Explodes in rare offensive showing
Hudon scored two goals -- one on the power play -- and added an assist during Monday's 8-3 win over Ottawa.
The 23-year-old forward had recorded just a single assist through 11 contests entering Monday, so the offensive outburst was certainly unexpected. As a result, it's probably wise not to overreact to this showing in most fantasy setups. Still, Hudon's been a solid scorer in the AHL (74 goals and 159 points over 198 games), so there is some offensive upside.
