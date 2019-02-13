Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Extra forward at practice
Hudon was replaced on the fourth line by Dale Weise at Tuesday's practice, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
The Canadiens' flurry of activity since Saturday's loss to the Maple Leafs was a sign that Hudon's playing time was about to take a hit. He had started six of seven games, including ample minutes on the power play, before Montreal acquired Weise and Nate Thompson within the last week. Those two will skate on the fourth line with Nicolas Deslauriers on Thursday in Nashville.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Makes third straight start•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Picks up assist in win•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Practices on power play•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Practices on third line•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Hears coach's message•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...