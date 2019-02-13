Hudon was replaced on the fourth line by Dale Weise at Tuesday's practice, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

The Canadiens' flurry of activity since Saturday's loss to the Maple Leafs was a sign that Hudon's playing time was about to take a hit. He had started six of seven games, including ample minutes on the power play, before Montreal acquired Weise and Nate Thompson within the last week. Those two will skate on the fourth line with Nicolas Deslauriers on Thursday in Nashville.