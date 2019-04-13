After appearing in 72 games a year ago, 2018-19 saw Hudon play only 32 games and finish with five points.

Hudon took a major step back this season, as the winger simply was unable to gain the trust of Claude Julien and the Montreal coaching staff. In 32 games, the 24-year-old averaged 11:40 TOI, nearly three minutes less than his 2017-18 average. Hudon is slated to become a restricted free agent at season's end.