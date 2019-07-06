Hudon filed for salary arbitration Friday.

Hudon declined the qualifying offer that Montreal extended to him June 25. The Canadian appeared in 32 games last season after seeing action in 72 contests in 2017-18. Hudon's 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 2017-18 could be his bargaining chip heading into discussions of a new salary for the upcoming season, but the winger could also be eying the slight chance at the opportunity to be an unrestricted free agent if negotiations fall through.