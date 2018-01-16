Hudon had six shots on net, a two-minute minor penalty, and won seven of 14 faceoffs in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.

With Montreal down a pair of capable centers -- Andrew Shaw (lower body) and Phillip Danault (head) were unavailable -- Hudon got some time at center. He started the game on right wing, but shifted to the pivot after Paul Byron struggled at the dot. Montreal was thin at center before the injuries, so Hudon may get an opportunity to develop that area of his game.