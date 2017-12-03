Hudon picked up a goal, an assist, and two shots during Saturday's 10-1 blowout win over the Red Wings.

Hudon is acquitting himself well in his first full season of NHL action with four goals and 12 points in 26 games. The 23-year-old is playing on the second line with Tomas Plekanec and Brendan Gallagher and has some fantasy value in deeper formats as long as he can keep a prominent role in the lineup.