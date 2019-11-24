Play

Hudon had one assist, one shot and finished minus-3 in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers.

Hudon moved up to the third line for the game and had a season-high 12:49 of ice time, which included 3:52 on the second power-play unit. Other than his assist Saturday, Hudon has not moved the needle much in four games with Montreal this season.

