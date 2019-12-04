Hudon was not in the active lineup for Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Hudon had appeared in eight straight games -- all Montreal losses -- before Tuesday's healthy scratch. He certainly was not the reason for the Canadiens' eight-game losing streak, but he accomplished little during his time in the active lineup. Matthew Peca was called up from AHL Laval earlier in the day and took Hudon's spot.