Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Healthy scratch Tuesday
Hudon was not in the active lineup for Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.
Hudon had appeared in eight straight games -- all Montreal losses -- before Tuesday's healthy scratch. He certainly was not the reason for the Canadiens' eight-game losing streak, but he accomplished little during his time in the active lineup. Matthew Peca was called up from AHL Laval earlier in the day and took Hudon's spot.
