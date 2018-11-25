Hudon delivered 13 hits over 9:09 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Hudon had a sit-down with coach Claude Julien following Friday's loss to the Sabres, in which the winger was a healthy scratch. The coach wanted Hudon to be more aggressive, and apparently he got the message Julien delivered. Hudon has been a fourth-liner much of the season -- that can be seen in his 11:34 TOI/G -- but he's also been used on the second-unit power play when in the lineup (1:48 PP TOI/G). If he can keep himself in the active lineup, Hudon will have opportunities in man-advantage situations.