Canadiens' Charles Hudon: In lineup Monday
Hudon (face) will suit up in Monday's preseason contest against the Devils.
Hudon -- who missed the final game of the 2018-19 campaign -- appears to be healthy and ready to go. The winger will likely start the year on the third-line, but could challenge for a top-six role. In his first full NHL season, the 24-year-old notched 10 goals, 20 assists and 179 shots in 72 contests -- number he will hope to improve upon and avoid the sophomore slump.
