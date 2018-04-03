Hudon (undisclosed) will not play Tuesday night against the Jets, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

An efficient bottom-six contributor, Hudon will miss his second straight game, and now there's only two more games for the winger to possibly draw into before the regular season expires. Daniel Carr, who dialed in a power-play assist Sunday, should continue to hold down the fort in Hudon's stead.