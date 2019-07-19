Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Inks one-year deal
Hudon agreed to terms on a one-year, $800,000 contract with Montreal on Friday.
Hudon didn't see a ton of action this past season, despite not having to be shipped down to the minors. In his limited 32 appearances, the 25-year-old notched just three goals, two assists and 50 shots while averaging 11:40 of ice time. The winger will likely find himself watching from the press box periodically this year, but could see a few extra games.
