Hudon was reassigned to AHL Laval on Monday.

Hudon was limited to a mere 32 games with the Habs last season, in which he notched five points while averaging 11:40 of ice time. The winger should be atop the list of potential call-ups throughout the 2019-20 campaign, but may have to log some time in the minors for the first time since 2016-17.