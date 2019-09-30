Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Lands in minors
Hudon was reassigned to AHL Laval on Monday.
Hudon was limited to a mere 32 games with the Habs last season, in which he notched five points while averaging 11:40 of ice time. The winger should be atop the list of potential call-ups throughout the 2019-20 campaign, but may have to log some time in the minors for the first time since 2016-17.
