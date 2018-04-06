Hudon departed Friday's practice session prematurely after being hit in the face, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Hudon's status for Saturday's contest against the Maple Leafs should clear up in the next 24 hours, but it's best to consider him questionable until then. Although he's gone without a point in his last three appearances, Hudon posted four in the three games prior to that and the 23-year-old winger should be a part of the Canadiens' plans heading into 2018-19.