Hudon has been loaned to Lausanne HC of the Swiss National League.
Hudon spent most of his time in the AHL last season, racking up 27 goals and eight helpers in 46 contests, but he also appeared in 15 games with the Canadiens, picking up two points over that span. He'll be recalled ahead of training camp, but don't expect him to make any waves in the NHL next season.
