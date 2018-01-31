Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Lone score in loss Tuesday
Hudon scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.
Hudon snapped a potential shutout with just over a minute to play, netting his seventh goal of the season and third on the power play. It was also his third marker in the last two games, giving us a glimpse of the scorer he was in the AHL. The 23-year-old forward has been a regular on the man advantage (1:38 PP TOI/G) and is fourth on the team in shots (127), but that proclivity for scoring he showed in the AHL hasn't been there thus far in his first extended look in the NHL.
