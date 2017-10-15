Hudon assisted on Alex Galchenyuk's power-play goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto. He had four shots on net and four hits over 16:29 of ice time in the loss.

The point was Hudon's first of the season and the ice time his most. The 23-year-old forward's activity early on has earned him increasingly more ice time since opening night. No doubt head coach Claude Julien has rewarded the rookie, whose 20 shots lead the team and 17 hits are second.