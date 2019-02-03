Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Makes third straight start
Hudon was active for Saturday's game against the Devils and contributed five hits in a 3-2 overtime loss.
Hudon, who started two of the three games during Paul Byron's suspension before the break, was expected to take a seat with Byron returning Saturday. Instead, Kenny Agostino and Michael Chaput were healthy scratches. Despite his fourth-line status, Hudon was handed 3:06 of power-play ice time. That's more about Montreal's abysmal power play (12.8%, 30th) than it is about Hudon. He's shown some offensive acumen in the AHL, and the Habs are looking for something to spark the power play.
