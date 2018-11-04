Hudon's failed clearing pass led directly to Tampa Bay's game-winning goal Saturday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

That was the costliest of Hudon's two giveaways Saturday. He can make some things happen offensively, but the 24-year-old forward still needs to work on his 200-foot game. "Obviously, the second goal (Hudon) forces a pass when he could have... in the D zone there's still some areas that Charlie can work at," coach Claude Julien said after the game. That work in his own end was why Hudon had been a healthy scratch for three straight games earlier in the season. Julien may want to give Nikita Scherbak an opportunity in place of Hudon in upcoming games Monday and/or Tuesday. Beyond that, Paul Byron (lower body) is expected back, and Hudon could find himself back on the bench.