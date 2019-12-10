Hudon will remain at AHL Laval after the Canadiens called up Riley Barbour over the weekend, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Barbour will slot in on the fourth line with Nate Thompson and Matthew Peca on Tuesday against the Penguins. Hudon is Laval's leading goal scorer with nine, but his latest attempt to nail down a full-time job in the NHL ends after nine games and one point.