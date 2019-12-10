Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Not coming back to NHL now
Hudon will remain at AHL Laval after the Canadiens called up Riley Barbour over the weekend, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Barbour will slot in on the fourth line with Nate Thompson and Matthew Peca on Tuesday against the Penguins. Hudon is Laval's leading goal scorer with nine, but his latest attempt to nail down a full-time job in the NHL ends after nine games and one point.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Sent down in likely paper move•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Healthy scratch Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Recalled from minors•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Has assist, but minus-3 in loss•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Practices on power play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.