Hudon tallied one assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over St. Louis.

Hudon logged 10:09 of ice time, the fewest among Montreal forwards. However, the Quebec native saw over three minutes of power-play time, able to pick up an assist with the man advantage while also leading his team with three hits. Despite the lack of ice time being afforded to him, if Hudon continues seeing time on the power play, points could find him with more regularity than originally anticipated.