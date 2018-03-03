Hudon (hand) will miss a second consecutive game Saturday, when the Habs play the Bruins on the road.

Despite averaging less than 12 minutes of ice time per game, the rookie winger has compiled eight goals, 16 assists and seven power-play points this season, so Hudon's absence is not insignificant. However, since Montreal will soon be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, there's no reason for coach Claude Julien to send the injured 23-year-old to game ice.