Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Picks up assist in win
Hudon drew an assist on the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.
The assist was Hudon's first point since Nov. 10 and gives the forward five in 26 games. He also recorded three shots on goal and dished out a trio of hits. It's been a trying season for the 24-year-old, as Hudon has been in and out of the lineup, often finding himself a healthy scratch. Depending on the market, he could be somebody that Canadiens general manager, Marc Bergevin, looks to move before or at the trade deadline.
