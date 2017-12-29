Hudon had one shot on net and a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.

Hudon, a third-liner that had been a healthy scratch for two games before the Christmas break, returned to the active lineup Wednesday and Thursday, centering the fourth line. His placement at center is the first of the season for Hudon, who won all four draws Thursday after winning 1-of-4 in Wednesday's loss. That the 23-year-old forward got minutes on the second power-play unit suggests head coach Claude Julien sees him as more than strictly a fourth-liner. His activity over the last two games (five shots, one assist, 5-of-8 on faceoffs) could lead to a promotion, particularly in light of the Jonathan Drouin's difficulties at the dot (41.2%).