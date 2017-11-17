Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Picks up assist Thursday
Hudon had an assist, a team-high tying five shots and was plus-3 over 14:40 of ice time in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Coyotes.
In a league that values "getting pucks to the net," Hudon ranks fifth on the team with 54 shots. Unfortunately, those shots have produced just two goals (3.7 shooting percentage), as many as defensemen Joe Morrow and Jeff Petry. A gifted sniper in the AHL, Hudon, who has seven points in 19 games, has not been able to bring that ability to the NHL level.
