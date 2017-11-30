Hudon suffered an undisclosed injury during the third of Wednesday's 2-1 win over Ottawa, but returned without missing a shift, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

After blocking a shot, Hudon literally crawled back to the bench and was helped to the dressing room. The Canadiens will need to see how he responds the day after before determining his status for Thursday's game in Detroit.

